California Bars School Reopening in Covid-Ravaged Counties

Residents of East Los Angeles stand in line and wait in their cars to collect food donations outside James A. Garfield High School as part of the school district’s effort to support families struggling through the Covid-19 pandemic. (Courthouse News photo / Martin Macias Jr.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (CN) — California will bar schools from reopening in counties hardest hit by the novel coronavirus pandemic until the counties stay off the state’s Covid-19 watchlist for at least 14 consecutive days.

Governor Gavin Newsom made the announcement Friday at a press briefing on school reopening guidelines. Newsom strongly urged anyone in reopened schools to wear face coverings and practice physical distancing — but also pushed distance learning as an alternative to reopening during the pandemic, which continues to rage across the Golden State.

Currently 30 of California’s 58 counties are on the watchlist, based on data including the number of new infections per 100,000 residents, test positivity rate and the change in hospitalization rate, among others.

Elementary schools in counties on the watchlist can reopen if the district superintendent requests a waiver after consulting with community groups.

This is a developing story.