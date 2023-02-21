Tuesday, February 21, 2023
Tuesday, February 21, 2023
Bystander may proceed with claims San Antonio police hurt him

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — A federal court in Texas allowed a bystander to bring his lawsuit against the San Antonio police officer he was recording, who allegedly pushed the man away and threw him to the ground, causing a brain injury. Some of his constitutional claims against the officer may proceed, while the claims cannot be brought against the city, as the allegedly unconstitutional conduct is not “directly attributable to the governmental entity itself.”

/ February 21, 2023

Read the ruling here.

