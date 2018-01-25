Buyer Blasts Auction Houses for ‘Sopranos’ Costume

LOS ANGELES (CN) — An Orange County man sued Southern California auction houses this week, claiming they sold him the costume James Gandolfini wore in the final scene of “The Sopranos,” then advertised the same costume for sale again.

Dwight Manley sued Calabasas-based Profiles in History, and The Golden Closet, of North Hollywood, on Tuesday in L.A. Superior Court.

Represented by Richard K. Howell with Rutan & Tucker of Costa Mesa, Manley says The Golden Closet was the consignor and Profiles in History conducted the auction in August 2013, in which he participated by phone. The 15-page complaint does not state what he paid for the costume, which was listed as Lot 367.

“Lot #367 was marketed by defendants as a ‘unique collector’s item from one of the most talked about endings in all of television history,’” the complaint states. “The item was labeled as THE costume worn by Mr. Gandolfini during the series finale.”

Gandolfini died of a heart attack in Italy in June 2013, two months before the auction. He was 51.

Manley says that in August 2017 Profiles in History sent him another auction catalog. In it, Lot #1112 was described as the costume Gandolfini wore during the final episode of “The Sopranos.”

“Incredibly, Lot #1112, like Lot #367, was listed as ‘worn’ during the ‘controversial final scene of the series’ and consisted of the exact same shirt and pants as those in Lot #367,” the complaint states. Lot #1112 did not sell.

Manley says that when he bought Lot #367 he trusted the defendants’ representation that it was “unique.” Had he known there was a duplicate, he says, “he would have bid an amount far less of what [sic] he ultimately paid.”

He seeks punitive damage for fraud, negligent misrepresentation and breach of express warranty, plus costs of suit.

The lawsuit was entered into the Courthouse News database after business hours Wednesday night, and none of the parties could be reached for comment.

Information about the Gandolfini costume(s) could not be found on the Profiles in History or Golden Closet websites early Thursday morning.

