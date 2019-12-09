Business Groups Fight California Ban on Mandatory Arbitration Agreements for Workers

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (CN) – Fighting a pro-worker law that bars mandatory arbitration agreements, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and a host of business groups have sued to stop a California law set to take effect Jan. 1.

The influential coalition says the law, Assembly Bill 51, wrongly seeks to remove a common tool that businesses use to swiftly end and keep employment disputes out of the courts. According to the chamber and National Retail Federation, AB 51 is anti-business and pre-empted by federal law.

“The California Legislature has thus done exactly what binding precedent forbids: it has attempted to ‘undermine the Federal Arbitration Act’ – indeed, to wholly defeat it,” the groups say in their complaint, filed Dec. 6 in the Eastern District of California.

Signed in October by Gov. Gavin Newsom, AB 51 prohibits employers from requiring applicants to waive their right to sue under state labor laws as a condition of employment. It does not, however, prevent employers from entering into arbitration agreements with new hires.

Sponsored by the California Labor Federation and Consumer Attorneys of California, the measure cleared the Democratic-controlled Legislature in a series of mostly party-line votes.

Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez, D-San Diego, said her bill was meant to protect workers in industries where forced arbitration agreements are becoming more common including food service, hospitality and retail. She claims the popular agreements allow employers to keep sexual harassment and other ugly disputes out of the courts and by extension the public view.

In its lawsuit, the coalition argues that the limits on arbitration agreements are not only pre-empted by federal law and longstanding precedent, they will “generate more litigation, impose significant delays in California’s justice system, and increase costs for businesses and workers alike.”

The lawsuit names California Attorney General Xavier Becerra, State Labor Commissioner Lilia Garcia Brower, Secretary of the California Labor and Workforce Development Agency Julie Su, and Director of the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing Kevin Kish. The coalition is represented by firms Mayer Brown of Washington and Littler Mendelson of Sacramento.

Becerra’s office declined to comment on the lawsuit after being given a copy by Courthouse News, but Assemblywoman Gonzalez said she wasn’t surprised that “big business” is challenging her bill.

“When both parties choose arbitration freely, it can be a highly effective tool. But it doesn’t work when corporations say you won’t be hired unless you sign away your rights,” Gonzalez said in an email. “The state of California has a duty to protect workers on the job, and Assembly Bill 51 says employers can’t tell workers they will only get a job by signing away their rights.”