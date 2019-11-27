Burkina Faso Travel Advisory

WASHINGTON — Undergoing an Islamist militant revolt since 2015, Burkina Faso is at the highest level of threat to travelers, the U.S. State Department said Tuesday in an updated travel advisory that cites terrorism, crime and kidnapping risks.

The U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees said in October that violence in Burkina Faso had caused more than a quarter of a million people to flee their homes over the previous three months.

Tallies by Agence France-Presse say jihadist insurgents have killed nearly 600 people through guerrilla hit-and-run tactics with road mines and suicide bombings. Civil society groups put the tally at more than 1,000.