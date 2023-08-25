Friday, August 25, 2023
Buried alive

NEW YORK -- A New York appeals court found two construction firms liable for a worker's injuries after he was buried alive in a trench collapse. The worker was kneeling at the bottom of a six and a half-feet deep trench when the un-shored walls buckled and fell. The firms are liable for the worker's injuries because the cave-in of an excavation qualifies as an elevation-related hazard.

/ August 25, 2023

Read the ruling here.

