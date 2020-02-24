Burglars Loot Wine Cellar of Michelin-Starred Danish Restaurant

COPENHAGEN (AFP) — Burglars stole dozens of bottles of vintage wine worth some 200,000 euros from a Michelin-starred restaurant in Copenhagen overnight, the owners said Monday.

A gaping hole in the wall in the wine cellar of the Formel B restaurant — which has one star in the prestigious Michelin restaurant guide — greeted the owners on Monday morning.

Rune Jochumsen and Kristian Arpe-Moller said in a Facebook post that they noticed between 50 and 60 bottles were missing, but were still going over their inventory.

The burglars broke into the wine cellar through an adjacent wine shop from which they did not steal anything, Arpe-Moller told news agency Ritzau.

“The thieves specifically went after our rare wines with very high market value,” the owners wrote in the post.

The restaurateurs estimated the value of the haul, mainly bottles of Romanee-Conti from France’s Burgundy region — one of the world’s most expensive wines — at upwards of $217,000.

“It is a close to irreplaceable collection of wines we have spent many years building, that has disappeared in a single night,” the owners said in the post, encouraging followers to share the message in the hopes of “miraculously” recovering the wines.

Copenhagen police told AFP that an investigation had been opened.

© Agence France-Presse