Burger King class action

ATLANTA — The 11th Circuit revived a class-action antitrust lawsuit brought by former Burger King employees against the fast-food giant, which requires employees to sign a no-hire agreement keeping them from working at another Burger King restaurant for at least six months after leaving a position at a different Burger King.

/ September 1, 2022

Read the ruling here.

