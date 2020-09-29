Bundy Buddy

SAN FRANCISCO — The Ninth Circuit upheld a man’s conviction for conspiracy to commit an offense against the United States related to the stand-off between Clive Bundy and the federal government. Evidence supporting a theory that the man solely intended to protect the Bundy family from government agents’ use of excessive force is irrelevant because the evidence concerned circumstances at the Bundy ranch before he arrived there, and therefore has no plausible bearing on his state of mind and actions after he arrived.

