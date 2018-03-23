Bumper Stickers We Need
If Not You, Who? If Not Me, Why Not You?
I Got My Job Through the Public Schools
See the Grand Canyon Before It Dies
Women Are a Girl’s Best Friend
End Procrastination Soon!
Black Lives Don’t Matter in Mississippi
The Civil War Is Over — Everyone Lost
Republicans Today, Republicans Tomorrow — But That’s About It
100 Percent of Polls Are 50 Percent Wrong
Police Protect, Defend and Follow You
Police Protect, Follow You and Knock You Down
Facebook Has You in a Chokehold
Russia’s President Can Beat Our President’s Ass
Buddy, Can You Spare a Tax Cut?
Sexual Harassment Is for Swine — It’s Treyf and Haram
Pigs Are Clean — So Are Some People
Hell Is for Winners
The Bible Is Fake News
Speaking Spanish Is Legal
Dyslexics Untie!
Presumed Innocent
No One Is Innocent
My Sainted Mother Was No Virgin
Dizzy Gillespie for President — Dead or Alive
L’Oiseau Vive!
Will Edit for Food