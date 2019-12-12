Bullying Based on Race

PITTSBURGH, Pa. – A federal court in Pennsylvania ruled that a 9-year-old Hispanic student may pursue civil rights claims against teachers and a principal who allegedly forced him to endure racial harassment by his white classmates and discouraged him from reporting the harassment.

The student’s classmates made disparaging comments about the color of his skin and pushed him down the stairs. After his parents complained to the superintendent, the principal “pulled him from class and scolded him for having a bad attitude,” according to the complaint.