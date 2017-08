HOWELL, Mich. – A former employee of Bubba Chang’s Chinese buffet claims in Michigan court that the restaurant’s owner not only bounced paychecks but, after the man quit and tried to collect his belongings, the owner hit him in the head with a baseball bat and fractured his skull.

The plaintiff is Changqian Zou. The defendants are Hamilton Cedar Creek Inc. dba Bubba Chang’s, John Hamilton, Jeremy Hamilton, Angela Hamilton and Timothy Borg.

