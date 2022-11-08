Buckle up: Key races too close to call

Between President Joe Biden's unpopularity and GOP candidates with questionable backgrounds, it's anyone's guess which party will grasp control of the U.S. Senate.

(CN) — It’s too early to say whether voter unhappiness with President Joe Biden and concerns over the economy and crime will lead to an overwhelming rebuke of Democrats or a more muted response as key races remain too close to call Election Day.

Indications of possible GOP enthusiasm and a red wave began flooding conservative and liberal states over the past weeks as polls showed gains by Republicans running on platforms promising to boost the economy and fight crime.

Midterm elections often don’t favor the party of the president in charge. With voter confidence in Biden regularly in the 40s, the GOP has entered a leveled playing field, leaving an opening to snag Democratic seats in Congress and gubernatorial races across the country.

GEORGIA

This combination of photos shows, Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., speaking to reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington, Aug. 3, 2021, left, and Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker speaking in Perry, Ga., Sept. 25, 2021. (AP Photo)

It is possible that control of the Senate could remain unknown until next month if it boils down to the race in Georgia, which could head to a runoff if neither incumbent Democrat Rev. Raphael Warnock nor former football star Herschel Walker, a Republican, garner 50% of the vote.

As of 10:30 p.m. EST, Walker led Warner by less than one point with 76% of the vote counted. In recent weeks, Walker, endorsed by former President Donald Trump, came under fire after a former girlfriend accused the anti-abortion candidate of paying for the procedure in 2009 and encouraging her to have another. Despite the allegation, Walker has remained competitive against Warnock, who first grabbed the seat in a 2020 special election.

While split tickets haven’t been commonplace in the state in past elections, some Republican voters appear to have placed their bets with Warnock and Republican incumbent Brian Kemp in the state’s gubernatorial race.

In a rematch of 2018, Stacey Abrams, the voting rights activist, looks to be headed to defeat again by Kemp, who leads her by nine points.

PENNSYLVANIA

This combination of photos shows Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, a Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate, Oct. 8, 2022, in York, Pa., left, and Mehmet Oz, a Republican candidate for U.S. Senate, Sept. 23, 2022, in Allentown, Pa. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

In another race likely to decide the trajectory of the U.S. Senate, it is too early to call whether Democrat John Fetterman will flip a seat in Pennsylvania. Fetterman currently leads reality TV host Dr. Mehmet Oz by four points with 54% of the vote in at 10:30 p.m. EST. The seat, previously held by Republican Pat Toomey, who announced he would not seek reelection in October 2020, could be a flip for the Democrats.

Oz’s transformation into a viable candidate is nothing short of miraculous. Initially ridiculed by Fetterman’s campaign as an out-of-touch carpetbagger, concerns among voters about the economy began to tighten a race in which it originally looked like Fetterman would run away with the seat.

It's hard to say when a clear winner will emerge for the Senate seat in the Keystone State. In Philadelphia, election officials voted Tuesday morning to reinstate a lengthy process to catch double votes. Two years ago, most of the vote was counted two days after the election, but it was not clear that Biden was the winner until the fourth day.

On the gubernatorial side, Democrat Josh Shapiro is leading Republican Doug Mastriano by 14 points. Shapiro, the state’s attorney general, enjoyed consolidated party support leading up to Election Day, while Mastriano emerged victorious from a divided primary, which may have hurt him down the line with swing voters.

WISCONSIN

This combination of photos shows Wisconsin Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels, left, and Democratic gubernatorial candidate Tony Evers before a televised debate on Oct. 14, 2022, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

It’s not the Senate race in Wisconsin that has kept politicos on their toes, but early results showed it possibly should have been.

Incumbent Governor Tony Evers, a Democrat, is holding onto an early lead Tuesday night over Republican businessman Tim Michels by four points with 53% of the vote counted. Michels’ surge in the state over recent weeks came as a surprise as the GOP candidate ran a campaign full of “blueprints” to promote economic growth, combat crime and restore election integrity but focused less on the details of how he would accomplish those feats.

On the Senate side, the state’s Democratic Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes has eked out less than a one-point lead over incumbent Senator Ron Johnson. Johnson has netted two wins for the seat since he first was elected in 2010 and beat then-Senator Russ Feingold, a Democrat, by nearly five points.

ARIZONA

This combination of photos shows Arizona Republican Senate candidate Blake Masters, left, and Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz., before a televised debate in Phoenix, Oct. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Officials in Maricopa County, Arizona's largest county, reported problems early Tuesday with ballot tabulators in about 40 of its 223 voting centers. Election officials said voters at those centers could insert their ballots into "Door No. 3," a secure drop box that would be transported to the county's election tabulation center and later counted by a bipartisan team.

In Arizona, incumbent U.S. Senator Mark Kelly, a Democrat, led Republican Blake Masters by 15% at 10:30 p.m. EST with 40% of the vote counted. Kelly, a former astronaut, was first elected to the seat in a 2020 special election after he narrowly beat fighter pilot Martha McSally by 2.4%. That race was also too close to call on election night.

The state’s governor’s race was a similar tale as Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, a Democrat, held onto a smaller 10-point lead over Republican Kari Lake, a former news anchor.

That theme also holds true as Democrat Adrian Fontes leads Republican Mark Finchem in early returns, 58% to 42%, for Arizona’s secretary of state.

While the current tallies look promising for the Democratic candidates, they largely reflect early mail-in ballot totals, which increasingly skew Democrat as more swathes of Republican and Independent voters distrust the mail-in process following Trump’s claims of voter fraud in the 2020 election.

This is a developing story...