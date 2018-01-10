Brown’s Final California Budget a Win for Schools & Rainy-Day Fund

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (CN) – Capitalizing on one of California’s longest stretches of economic growth, Gov. Jerry Brown said Wednesday he will continue to prepare for a “lurking” recession by adding billions to and “filling up” the state’s rainy-day fund.

In his 16th and final budget proposal as governor of the Golden State, Brown introduced a $131.7 billion general-fund budget stocked with major gains for education, transportation and money to fend off future recessions. General-fund spending ticked up 5 percent in the proposal that kicks off six months of negotiations between Brown and lawmakers.

The $190.3 billion total budget bill includes an additional $58 billion in bonds and special funds.

Brown’s proposal would bring California’s cash reserves to a record $13.5 billion for 2018-2019, a total he’s added to each year of his fourth and final term. He told reporters his successor should be preparing for bleaker economic days, not counting on continued surplus.

“Out there is darkness, decline and recession. So good luck baby,” Brown said.

Education spending receives a major boost in the proposal, particularly a program that funds additional resources for low income students. Brown wants to add $3 billion to the program, and K-12 spending per student would reach $16,085 – an increase of nearly $4,600 from 2011-12 levels.

Like many states, California is basking in the current stock market growth and the financial success of its highest earners. California’s general fund is largely sourced by personal income tax revenues and the current fiscal year is looking like a banner year.

According to the state’s Legislative Analyst’s Office, tax collectors could rake in $7.5 billion more in taxes than projected in the 2017-18 budget.

But Brown reiterated that California has seen 10 recessions since World War II and cautioned lawmakers not to “blow it now.”

“In a volatile and uncertain world, fixing the budget is a perpetual struggle and one we must approach with wisdom,” Brown said in a message to the Legislature.

