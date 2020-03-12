Broadway to Go Dark as Cuomo Bans Events With 500 People

MANHATTAN (CN) — The show will not go on.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said he will shutter Broadway starting at 5 p.m. Thursday due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The governor also banned gatherings of 500 people or more in the state. Any event with fewer than 500 people must cut its attendees by half, with violations punished by a fine.

Shows had been dropping ticket prices to entice customers during the economic slowdown caused by fears of the COVID-19, a new strain of the coronavirus that officially reached pandemic status Wednesday.

That evening, Cuomo also announced the postponement of Manhattan’s 2020 St. Patrick’s Day parade. The event typically draws between one and two million visitors to Manhattan.

“The loss of revenue to the state budget is incalculable,” Cuomo said Thursday. “I don’t see any possibility of state’s being able to handle this without federal action.”

New York City had 62 confirmed cases of coronavirus as of Thursday morning. Most of the state’s 164 cases are concentrated in Westchester County, a suburban area just north of the Bronx, which has 121 cases and counting.