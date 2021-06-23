Britney Spears Compares Dad to Sex Trafficker During Conservatorship Hearing

The pop star did not mince her words in a Los Angeles County courtroom Wednesday.

Fans rally outside a Los Angeles County Superior courthouse in support of pop star Britney Spears, who was set to speak in court about her personal and private life under a court-appointed conservatorship. (Courthouse News photo / Nathan Solis)

LOS ANGELES (CN) — Britney Spears’ voice has captivated a loyal legion of fans for years. On Wednesday in a Los Angeles County Superior courtroom, that voice burned with frustration over a court-appointed conservatorship overseen by her father for the last 13 years. She called it abusive and said she was traumatized by the whole experience.

“I’m not happy. I can’t sleep, I’m so angry it’s insane. I cry every day,” said Spears, 39, speaking publicly for the first time since she was placed under the conservatorship in 2008.

Her voice piped into a courtroom where she ripped apart her father Jamie Spears and his domineering control over her professional and private life.

“The people who did this to me should not be able to get away and walk away easily,” Spears said during testimony by phone Wednesday. In her Southern lilt, she detailed personal revelations about her life and at one point Spears compared her father to a sex trafficker. She said she’s wanted to share her experience for years, but has been directed by court-appointed attorneys to remain silent.

“I’ve lied and told the world I’m OK and I’m happy. It’s a lie… I’ve been in denial, I’m in shock, I’ve been traumatized. I cry every day,” she said.

In January 2008, Spears was committed to a psychiatric facility in LA after her visitation rights with her children were suspended during a court hearing. During this time the court placed her under a conservatorship overseen by her father. A perpetual magnet for paparazzi, Britney Spears’ public meltdown was captured and broadcast in the years leading up an LA County judge’s determination that she was deemed unfit to make her own decisions.

Spears continued to work and act over the next 11 years during the conservatorship. But during that time her tumultuous relationship with her father, who also oversaw her major life decisions, spiraled out of control according to a recent New York Times story. Spears has sought to dissolve the conservatorship for several years, according to reports from a court-appointed investigator, who did not persuade the court in 2016 to end the conservatorship.

Britney Spears announced an “indefinite work hiatus” in January 2019. Around this time the online movement dubbed #FreeBritney sprang up around stories that Spears’ father ordered her to work in dangerous conditions and domineered her personal life choices.

In August 2020, Britney Spears’ attorney asked that the conservatorship be altered to appoint Jodi Montgomery, her care manager, as a part of the conservatorship.

This is a developing story.

Follow Nathan Solis on Twitter