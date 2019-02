NEWARK, N.J. – Bill Baroni, the convicted ex-crony of former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, was resentenced Tuesday to 18 months in federal prison.

Found guilty of abusing his position at the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, Baroni originally faced two years behind bars for his role in shutting down lanes leading onto the George Washington Bridge and snarling traffic in Fort Lee, N.J.

A copy of the ruling is not yet available.

