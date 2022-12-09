Friday, December 9, 2022 | Back issues
Bribes for buildings

SAN FRANCISCO — A former senior building inspector for San Francisco pleaded guilty Friday to accepting illicit gratuities in exchange for building permits. Bernard Curran worked for the city from 2005 until he resigned while on administrative leave last May; in one instance he took $260,000 illegally, and in another accepted checks totaling $9,600.

