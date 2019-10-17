Brexit Deal Reached, but Approval Remains Uncertain

(CN) — The European Union and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson reached a deal Thursday that lays out the terms for the United Kingdom’s exit from the EU, but it remains uncertain if the agreement will win support in Britain’s House of Commons.

Reaching a deal is a major victory for Johnson, a Conservative who has rocked British politics since he took office in July. He’s reviled by his opponents and suffered a series of legal and political defeats in his short term. But by reaching a Brexit deal, he can say he’s achieved what his critics said was impossible: Making the EU budge.

A major obstacle remains, though, from Johnson’s key allies, the Northern Irish pro-British Democratic Unionist Party. On Thursday, the party said it would vote against the deal.

Without the DUP’s support, it remains uncertain if Johnson can win enough support in the House of Commons to get his deal done. The House is expected to vote on the deal Saturday.

“We’ve got a great new deal that takes back control,” Johnson said in a Tweet Thursday. “Now Parliament should get Brexit done on Saturday so we can move on to other priorities.”

Jean-Claude Juncker, the president of the EU commission, said the deal showed “where there is a will, there is a deal.” He called it “a fair and balanced agreement.”

Reaching a deal by Thursday was critical because European leaders are meeting in Toulouse, France, and they are expected to vote on whether to approve the deal.

In outlining the deal, the EU’s chief negotiator, Michel Barnier, said Northern Ireland would remain aligned to EU customs and rules but also fall under U.K. customs rules. Barnier said Northern Ireland’s legislative assembly will be given the power to decide whether to accept this arrangement.

The status of Northern Ireland and its relationship to the EU and the U.K. has been a major sticking point in negotiations.

Opponents were quick to criticize the deal.

The main opposition leader, Labour’s Jeremy Corbyn, called the deal “even worse” than one struck by former Prime Minister Theresa May, which Parliament rejected three times.

“These proposals risk triggering a race to the bottom on rights and protections: putting food safety at risk, cutting environmental standards and workers’ rights, and opening up our National Health Service to a takeover by U.S. private corporations,” Corbyn said in a statement.

Labour is calling for a second referendum to give U.K. voters another say on whether and under what terms they want to leave the EU. In 2016, 52% of voters voted to take the U.K. out of the EU.

(Courthouse News reporter Cain Burdeau is based in the European Union.)