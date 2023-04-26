Wednesday, April 26, 2023
Breathalyzer problems

BOSTON — The Massachusetts Supreme Court overruled a trial court that did not allow a DUI defendant to withdraw her admissions to facts based on the results of a breathalyzer test. The test is now under scrutiny because government misconduct related to the breathalyzer device has resulted in due process violations for about 27,000 defendants.

