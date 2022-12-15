Thursday, December 15, 2022 | Back issues
Breast implant broke; maker not liable

CHICAGO — An Illinois federal court sided with the manufacturer of a breast implant that ruptured inside a woman, permanently causing her autoimmune and muscle function problems among other injuries. The company is off the hook because its silicone gel product’s data sheet warned of “inconclusive” evidence that implants could cause such damage. “Her position conflates gel bleed, on the one hand, with health consequences that may follow from gel bleed.”

