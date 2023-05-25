Thursday, May 25, 2023
BP to pay $18M after winter storm

FORT SMITH, Ark. — A federal court in Arkansas ordered BP to pay $18 million to a utility company that prevailed on its breach of contract lawsuit against the oil giant. Following a four-day bench trial, the court agreed that BP failed to provide the full amount of natural gas the utility was owed following Winter Storm Uri in February 2021.

Read the ruling here.

