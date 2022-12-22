Thursday, December 22, 2022 | Back issues
Boston Scientific class action to proceed

BOSTON — A federal court in Massachusetts declined to dismiss a securities class action against Boston Scientific and its executives in connection with allegations that they lied about the success of the company’s new heart valve device, which was later recalled, to prop up stock prices and support insider trading.

/ December 22, 2022

Read the ruling here.

