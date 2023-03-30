Thursday, March 30, 2023
Boston first responders’ vaccines

BOSTON — The Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court reversed an appellate court’s decision to grant Boston firefighter and police unions a preliminary injunction keeping the city from enforcing its Covid-19 vaccine requirement for city employees. The potential harm to employees is outweighed by the harm of spreading the disease.

/ March 30, 2023

Read the ruling here.

