Bomb Threat Forces Evacuation of Virginia High Court

The Virginia Supreme Court in Richmond. (Google Maps image via Courthouse News)

RICHMOND, Va. (CN) — Authorities allowed employees of the Virginia Supreme Court to reenter the building Friday afternoon following a bomb threat. The evacuation came three days before a gun-rights rally draws thousands to the state capital.

The historic building located across the street from the state Capitol building was evacuated around 1:30 p.m. Eastern time, according to Virginia Capitol Police.

About an hour later, the agency announced on Twitter that K-9 unites had completed a sweep of the building and employees were allowed to return to work.

“An investigation is ongoing,” the tweet added.

The threat comes as tensions in Virginia’s capital city are already high following last week’s U.S. Capitol riots, as thousands of Second Amendment advocates are set to drive through Richmond for a gun-rights group’s Lobby Day event on Monday.

Some of those arrested for participating in the Washington attack were seen at last year’s Virginia rally.