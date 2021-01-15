Bomb Threat Forces Evacuation of Virginia High Court

The Virginia Supreme Court in Richmond. (Google Maps image via Courthouse News)

RICHMOND, Va. (CN) — Authorities sent a text message Friday afternoon stating the Virginia Supreme Court is being evacuated, three days before a gun-rights rally draws thousands to the state capital.

The historic building located across the street from the state Capitol building was evacuated around 1:30 p.m. Eastern time and police are on the scene investigating a bomb threat, according to local news reports.

The threat comes as tensions in Virginia’s capital city are already high following last week’s U.S. Capitol riots, as thousands of Second Amendment advocates are set to drive through Richmond for a gun-rights group’s Lobby Day event on Monday.

Some of those arrested for participating in the Washington attack were seen at last year’s Virginia rally.

This is a developing story…