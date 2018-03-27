RIVERSIDE, Calif. — The FTC claims a long list of defendants lure consumers into buying expensive “business opportunities” with purported “secrets for making money on Amazon,” that violate Amazon policies and don’t deliver results; click headline to see the defendants in federal court.

Here are the defendants: AWS LLC, a Nevada LLC; FBA Distributors LLC, a Massachusetts LLC; FBA Stores LLC, a Massachusetts LLC; Info Pros LLC, a Nevada LLC; Online Auction Learning Center Inc., a Massachusetts corporation; Online Auction Learning Center Inc., a Nevada corporation; Christopher F. Bowser, individually and as an officer of AWS LLC, FBA Distributors LLC, FBA Stores LLC, Online Auction Learning Center Inc. and Online Auction Learning Center Inc.; Jody Marshall, individually and as an officer of Info Pros LLC; and Robb Evans and Associates LLC, temporary receiver.

