PHOENIX — Electronic Payment Solutions of America and a host of others targeted seniors in a $5.9 million Money Now Funding telemarketing scam, the FTC says; click headline to see the defendants in Federal Court.

Here are the defendants: Electronic Payment Solutions of America Inc.; Electronic Payment Services Inc.; KMA Merchant Services LLC; Dynasty Merchants LLC; Jay Wigdore; Michael Abelmesseh aka Michael Stewart; Nikolas Mihilli; Electronic Payment Systems LLC; Electronic Payment Transfer LLC; John Dorsey; Thomas McCann; and Michael Peterson.

