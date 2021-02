SAN DIEGO — A federal court in California ruled that a woman may pursue her civil rights suit against San Diego in which she claims she was not properly restrained after deputies witnessed her attempting to claw out her own eyeball. Instead of being flagged as at risk of self-harm after her first attempt to take out her eyes, the woman says she was left unrestrained in a cell where she extracted her eyeballs while a deputy allegedly filmed the incident with an iPhone.

