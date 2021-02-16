Blackouts Tighten Grip on Texas as Winter Weather Wallops

Icicles form on a citrus tree from a sprinkler system used to protect the trees from the freezing temperatures on Monday in Edinburg, Texas. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor via AP)

HOUSTON (CN) — Temperatures plunged into the single digits across Texas early Tuesday, and frustrations grew for millions left without electricity by a grid not equipped to deal with record demand and equipment failures triggered by a historic storm.

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas, which manages the state’s electric grid, had announced Sunday it would implement rolling blackouts caused by a shortage of electricity from people cranking up their home heating systems and a lack of supply as a storm that covered the state in a blanket of ice and snow had knocked gas-fired power plants offline and frozen wind turbines.

But it soon became clear the outages were not temporary, and as night fell Monday some became desperate.

A Houston-area family of six was hospitalized with carbon monoxide poisoning Monday after they lit a charcoal grill to warm their house.

A Houston woman and her young daughter died from carbon monoxide poisoning after they and two other family members got in their car parked in their garage and started the engine to try to warm up.

Ryan Andrew, 27, of Houston, said the power went out in his apartment around 2 a.m. Monday. “Waking up to no heat and no power and no water is terrifying and disconcerting,” he said.

He blamed CenterPoint Energy, the power line operator for much of Houston, for not being prepared for the winter storm. In a tweet late Monday, CenterPoint said, “local controlled outages will be longer than planned.”

James Mollander said his Houston townhome lost electricity around 7 a.m. Monday. He rode out the day, a frigid 25 degrees Fahrenheit in Houston though the sun was shining, bundled up under blankets in his easy chair. “If no power by noon tomorrow I’m going to a motel,” he said.

Snow and ice on their runways forced Houston’s two large airports to shut down Monday, and hundreds of flights were canceled. They said they will stay closed until Tuesday afternoon.

Three hundred miles north in Forth Worth, the city issued a boil-water notice for 100,000 residents Monday due to power outages at a water treatment plant.

The central Texas cities of Kyle and Buda told residents to stop using water until further notice after the utility supplying them lost power.

A truck drives past a highway sign Monday, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

The arctic storm, which dropped temperatures to lows not seen since 1989 in Texas, led Governor Greg Abbott to issue a disaster declaration for all the state’s 254 counties. President Joe Biden followed up with a federal emergency declaration for Texas, authorizing the Federal Emergency Management Agency to provide emergency shelters.

Abbott said Monday he had deployed the Texas National Guard across the state to do welfare checks and help get people to one of the 135 warming centers the state has set up. He urged people to stay off icy roads and conserve energy and said power generators were working nonstop to get their plants back online.

“Due to the severe weather and freezing temperatures across our state, many power companies have been unable to generate power, whether it’s from coal, natural gas, or wind power,” he said in a statement.

Despite those efforts, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner tweeted around 7 a.m. Tuesday there are more than 1.3 million people still without power just in the Houston region.

The National Weather Service forecast a freezing rain will hit Texas starting late Tuesday, possibly continuing until Wednesday afternoon, and warned of icy sidewalks and roads and danger from downed trees and powerlines.

Temperatures will not exceed freezing across much of Texas on Tuesday, meteorologists said. By Saturday they expect sunny skies and temperatures in the 50s for the Lone Star State.