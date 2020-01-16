Blackout on Renewable-Energy Study Called Politically Expedient

WASHINGTON (CN) — Accusing the Trump administration of suppressing politically inconvenient research, environmentalists filed suit Thursday to unearth a taxpayer-funded study on bolstering renewable energy that should have come out last year.

The Center for Biological Diversity says it filed a records request on the $1.5 million study in October 2019 after the Department of Energy pulled back the final report it had received from the National Renewable Energy Laboratory.

Having heard nothing back from the government, the center has its suspicions on why the the study is being kept under wraps, namely that improving the grid infrastructure would reduce U.S. dependence on fossil fuels.

“If that were part of the reason why the study’s not being finalized,” attorney Howard Crystal said in an interview, “it would be consistent with what this administration has done in many other contexts where there are facts that run contrary to the administration’s desired policy.”

The National Renewable Energy Laboratory is an independent federal research body, and Crystal said reports indicate that its study may not run until 2022.

“Their way of handling those facts is to suppress them,” Crystal said of the Trump administration.

“Again we have seen this elsewhere,” he added. “It’s the use of taxpayer funds to have scientists do the work … but then, when the scientists’ results are not something the administration wants, then the public doesn’t get to see it.”

E&E News spoke to one of the lead researchers on the study in October when the study got pulled back.

“My expectation is that [the additional analysis] probably will not change the basic thrust of our conclusions: High-capacity interregional transmission lines, particularly connecting the eastern and western grid compounds, have significant benefits,” James McCalley, an Iowa State University engineering professor, said at the time.

As noted in the article, the study found that interconnecting the three, largely independent, electricity grids stretched out across the U.S. — the Western Interconnection, the Eastern Interconnection and the Electric Reliability Council of Texas — could rake in more than $160 billion in economic gains and bring wind and solar-generated power to high-population areas at a lower cost.

The Center for Biological Diversity filed its complaint in Washington under the Freedom of Information Act. Hundreds of FOIA lawsuits hit the judges’ caseloads in the district every year, causing a backlog that can stall litigation for the release of federal records.

The Department of Energy did not respond to a request for comment.