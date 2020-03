WASHINGTON – The U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit ruled against Guantanamo detainee Ammar al Baluchi – facing capital charges relating to the planning of the 9/11 attacks – who seeks evidence from an alleged CIA “black site” where he claims he was tortured. The government, which plans to decommission the site, has provided “digital and photographic” evidence of the site, and Baluchi has not shown that those representations are insufficient.

