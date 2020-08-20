Black-Americans Worst Hit as New Jobless Claims Surge Past 1M

Anti-racist messaging is seen in Denver following the Memorial Day death of George Floyd in police custody, which sparked nationwide protests and scrutiny on America’s racial disparities. (Courthouse News photo/Amanda Pampuro)

(CN) — The number of Americans filing initial claims for jobless benefits returned to 1.1 million last week, though insured unemployment has dropped by two-tenths of a point overall, Labor Department reported Thursday.

Between the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program, the Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation and traditional unemployment, 28 million Americans received jobless benefits as of Aug. 1. This number is about 200,000 less people than the previous week, bringing the unemployment rate this week to 10.2%.

Though the federal government typically adjusts raw data to reflect seasonal, predictable changes in the job market, the new applications for unemployment insurance actually reported by states came in at 891,510 for an unadjusted national insured unemployment rate of 9.8%.

On average, 46,392 Americans tested positive for Covid-19 every day over the last week. Since March, 5.54 million Americans have tested positive for the disease, and 173,000 have died.

Alongside the slight drop in insured unemployment, the Bureau of Labor Statistics tracked a 1% decline in joblessness throughout July. The country that provides all citizens “equal protection of the laws” is not providing equal protection in the labor market, however. As the pandemic recession stretches into fall, existing racial disparities in the workforce are only getting worse.

In July, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported 9.4% of whites are unemployed while the jobless rate remains 14.6% for Black Americans and 12.9% for Hispanics.

