Billionaire Doctor Preps Deal to Purchase LA Times

LOS ANGELES (CN) – A Los Angeles doctor who also holds a large of number of shares of the LA Times’ parent company is in talks to purchase the newspaper, according to multiple news outlets.

The proposed $500 million deal would sever the Los Angeles Times from Chicago-based publisher Tronc, capping off a noisy relationship between it and the newspaper.

Among those reporting the possible sale is the Los Angeles Times newsroom itself, which published a story Tuesday afternoon on a sale to Patrick Soon-Shiong, 64, the billionaire founder and chief executive of Culver City-based health care marketing and developing company NantHealth.

Soon-Shiong purchased $70.5 million in Tronc shares in 2016, according to the LA Times, and is the second-largest shareholder after Michael Ferro.

For $500 million, Soon-Shiong would reportedly purchase the LA Times and the San Diego Union-Tribune from Tronc according to people familiar with the talks who were not authorized to speak publicly about the sale.

Soon-Shiong has challenged majority Tronc share owner Michael Ferro on several issues, according to The Washington Post, including Ferro’s use of a private jet and other executive perks. The two also clashed over the sale of the parent company to Gannett, with Soon-Shiong in favor and Ferro opposed.

The Washington Post describes Soon-Shiong as “a surgeon by training, he has no background in newspapers, except as an investor in Tronc.” He also spoke with the Trump transition team last year on health care issues, according to the Washington Post.

A phone call seeking further comment from Soon-Shiong was not returned by press time.

The Los Angeles Times newsroom has experienced a rollercoaster 2018 so far, including a feud with former editor-in-chief Lewis D’Vorkin, who lasted three months at the position. Tronc chose former interim editor-in-chief Jim Kirk, but the Huffington Post reported that D’Vorkin spearheaded a model that would use writers outside of the newsroom, thus creating “a shadow newsroom.”

Gabriel Kahn, professor at the University of Southern California Annenberg School of Journalism, said Soon-Shiong’s purchase of the newspaper would be an improvement over the tumult the paper has experienced with Tronc.

“But I don’t think he fits the mold of the benevolent billionaire that people were hoping for,” Kahn said in an interview with Courthouse News. “It’s tough to imagine a worse situation than what the LA Times has gone through in the last 12 months.”

Also last month, the newsroom formed a union by a landslide vote. In December, Anthony Pesce, the Los Angeles Times data journalist and union organizer, said corporate turnover and removal of accrued vacation time are just a few examples of actions taken by management that have hurt morale within the company and why the newsroom voted to form its union.

Kahn said the sale of two Tronc holdings wouldn’t make for happy shareholders.

“What’s left of Tronc when they sell two major assets?” Kahn said. “But I don’t know what (Soon-Shiong’s) motivations are and what those are when he owns those assets. It’s going to require a lot of investment before those assets turn money around.”

