Bill introduced to resolve Puerto Rico status

Puerto Rico's territorial designation fires up the passions of its people, but it can only be changed through an act of Congress.

WASHINGTON (CN) — Sinking beneath the weight of tens of billions of dollars in debt, the trappings of paradise in Puerto Rico belie an island where poverty is rampant and communities struggle to rebound from years-ago disasters like Hurricane Maria, to say nothing of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Any discussion of the predicament inevitably leads back to the U.S. territory's nonstate identity. This week, on the mainland, members of Congress renewed legislative efforts to resolving the island's status.

If it were a state, Puerto Rico, home to more than 3.28 million U.S. citizens, would rank 30th in population. But it has been hemorrhaging residents over the past 20 years, with more than 522,000 people leaving between 2000 and 2020, mostly to seek better opportunities in the continental U.S.

About 40.5% of Puerto Ricans live in poverty, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, more than triple the national poverty rate of 12.8% and double the rate of 19.4% in Mississippi, the poorest state in the union. Median household income on the island is only $22,237, compared with $69,717 nationwide and $48,716 in Mississippi.

Puerto Ricans generally don’t pay federal tax on income earned on the island, but they are not equally eligible for some federal programs either. Even as citizens, they cannot vote in U.S. presidential elections and do not have a voting representative in Congress.

“That is fundamentally undemocratic,” George Laws Garcia, executive director of the Puerto Rico Statehood Council, said in an interview. “It goes against America’s core founding value which is government by the consent of the governed.”

The House of Representatives passed a measure in December to hold a binding election on the island’s future, but it never made it to the Senate floor.

Because Puerto Rico has no elected representation in the chamber, legislation the island considers favorable has historically struggled in the Senate even if it manages to clear the House, Laws Garcia noted.

Even so, he said, “the fact that there was House passage in December was still a huge, huge, huge step in the process."

This past Thursday, the legislation was reintroduced, offering Puerto Ricans a choice between statehood, independence or independence with free association with the U.S.

“After more than one hundred years of colonial rule, Puerto Ricans need a democratic mechanism to determine their own future,” Representative Nydia Velazquez said in a press release. “The people of Puerto Rico must decide their future, and Congress has the responsibility and power to facilitate that process.”

Puerto Rico’s nonvoting member of Congress, Representative Jenniffer Gonzalez-Colon, put it more bluntly: "Territorial status is the problem and cannot be part of the solution."

“The people of Puerto Rico have voted on multiple occasions for Statehood and this bill provides the mechanism to achieve that quest,” she said in a press conference. “Nothing comes above the people’s will. The Constitution clearly states that solving Puerto Rico's political status is Congress' responsibility. After 125 years of debate the time has come for Congress to commit to real action and end our shameful territorial reality.”

Puerto Rico is officially a commonwealth under its 1952 constitution, but it remains an unincorporated territory along with Guam, American Samoa, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The commonwealth status removed it from the United Nations’ list of non-self-governing territories and freed the U.S. from mandated annual reports, but the international body has still criticized its status as recently as June 2022.

“The label ‘commonwealth’ was intended to erase ‘colony,’ but it effectively assured that the island would remain a US colony indefinitely,” Ed Morales, a professor at Columbia University, wrote in the 2019 book "Fantasy Island."