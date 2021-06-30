Bill Cosby Wins Reversal of Sex Assault Conviction

Clearing the comedian in a 5-4 split, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled Wednesday that the state was bound by a former district attorney’s decision not to pursue Bill Cosby over a 2005 assault.

The Pennsylvania Department of Corrections updated Bill Cosby’s mugshot in 2020 while the comedian served out a sentence of up to 10 years in prison for felony sex assault. (Pennsylvania Department of Corrections via Courthouse News)

HARRISBURG (CN) — Pennsylvania’s highest court tossed out Bill Cosby’s sexual assault conviction Wednesday, finding the comedian’s 2005 agreement with a prosecutor prevented him from being charged over the same conduct.

“When an unconditional charging decision is made publicly and with the intent to induce action and reliance by the defendant, and when the defendant does so to his detriment (and in some instances upon the advice of counsel), denying the defendant the benefit of that decision is an affront to fundamental fairness, particularly when it results in a criminal prosecution that was foregone for more than a decade,” Justice David Wecht wrote in the 79-page majority opinion Wednesday.

The decision comes nearly three years into the 83-year-old Cosby’s sentence of 3 to 10 years stemming from his being found guilty of the drugging and assaulting Andrea Constand, whom he met through his trusteeship at Temple University where Constand was director of women’s basketball.

Thirty-five years Cosby’s junior and gay, Constand said she had seen Cosby as a mentor and trusted him when he gave her pills “to take the edge off” one night when she came to him for career advice.

Soon thereafter, however, she found herself immobile as Cosby penetrated her with his fingers on a couch and made her touch his penis.

Constand initially reported her assault to authorities at the time, but the district attorney for Montgomery County at the time declined to prosecute what he saw then as a weak case. Nearly a decade later, as dozens of women came forward with similar stories from over the years, Constand’s claims found new life just as the statute of limitations was set to close.

Key to Cosby’s prosecution was Montgomery County Judge Steven O’Neill’s unsealing of civil deposition testimony from secret depositions he gave in 2005 interviews with Constand’s lawyers. The transcript shows Cosby admitting to buying quaaludes to give to women before having sex with them.

But the Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled 4-3 Wednesday that the prosecution was barred by former District Attorney Bruce Castor’s assurances in 2005 that Cosby would not be prosecuted if he cooperated. The court heard arguments on Cosby’s appeal back in December.

Angela Rose, whose group Promoting Awareness Victim Empowerment, stood by Constand in the courtroom called Wednesday’s reversal “a travesty of justice.”

“This is a devastating blow for survivors of sexual violence, which is already the most underreported crime,” Rose said in a statement. “Our hearts are with Andrea Constand and other survivors who bravely testified in court about the harm that they have endured because of this man. PAVE is sending our support to all survivors who are triggered by this news. Please know that you are not alone and we are here for you.”

At trial, Cosby portrayed himself as nearly blind and unable to walk without an aid. Prosecutors nevertheless sought a sentence of up to 10 years in prison, the maximum for each of the counts against him, based on his showing “no remorse” for his actions.

This story is developing…