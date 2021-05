SAN FRANCISCO — The Ninth Circuit upheld a ruling in favor of the U.S. Forest Service in an appeal brought by an environmental group that claims the agency used a flawed methodology to determine that domestic sheep grazing didn’t pose a significant threat to bighorn sheep in the Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest. The appeals court ruled the agency did not act arbitrarily or capriciously and “deference to its scientific methodology is warranted.”

