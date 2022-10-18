Big Tech privacy

Tuesday, October 18, 2022 | Back issues
SEATTLE — A federal judge ruled for Microsoft in a consumer class action accusing the tech giant of violating the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act because the conduct at issue took place outside of Illinois.

