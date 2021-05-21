Big Pharma: We Just Want to Help

WASHINGTON — A trade group for American drugmakers brought a federal complaint Friday in protest of new regulations “that penalize pharmaceutical manufacturers simply for providing financial assistance to patients to help them afford the medicines prescribed by their doctors.”

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services published its final accumulator rule in the Federal Register on Dec. 31, 2020, with an effective date of Jan. 1, 2023, taking aim at accumulator adjustment programs that impact a Medicaid rebate calculation called the best price determination.