Biden Visits Texas in Aftermath of Winter Storm, Blackouts

Texas’ Republican governor will join the president as he tours sites in Houston and press him to add 54 more counties to a disaster declaration so their residents can qualify for federal aid.

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden board Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., on Friday, en route to Houston. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

HOUSTON (CN) — President Joe Biden will visit Houston on Friday to meet with local leaders about the recovery from Winter Storm Uri and comfort residents struggling with basic necessities as a result of the natural disaster.

Biden and First Lady Jill Biden are set to arrive at Ellington Field Joint Reserve Base on Friday afternoon and then tour the Houston Food Bank, which provides assistance to more than 90,000 households per week, and a Covid vaccination center at NRG Park led by the Federal Emergency Management Agency and staffed by FEMA and U.S. Air Force personnel who are giving the shots to around 6,000 people a day.

The president will give a speech at NRG Park around 5 p.m. before flying back to Washington.

A week after Uri plunged Texas into single digits and caused extended power outages across the state, some Houstonians still don’t have running water at their homes because they have been unable to get their pipes that froze and burst repaired and are using donated bottled water to cook and bathe with.

Though none of Texas’ 254 counties were spared from the freeze, Biden issued a major disaster declaration Feb. 19 for only 108 of them, allowing their residents to qualify for federal assistance for motel rooms and home repairs not covered by insurance.

Governor Greg Abbott, a Republican, will join Biden in his Houston tour and said he will try to convince the president to add 54 more counties to the list.

Biden’s visit comes after hearings in the Texas Legislature went late into the night Thursday with lawmakers questioning Bill Magness, the CEO of the state’s grid manager the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, and power company officials about why the grid was unprepared for Uri.

As the arctic blast moved in, ERCOT said rolling blackouts would last only a few hours to preserve the electricity supply strained by Texans cranking up their heaters.

But the outages lasted five days for some areas, with power plants and the natural gas pipelines supplying them freezing up and becoming inoperable because they had not been weatherized for such frigid temperatures.

Magness acknowledged Thursday ERCOT had misjudged how cold the storm would be, but defended the decision to force power line operators to cut off the lights for days.

He has repeatedly said the state’s grid would have suffered a catastrophic failure without the prolonged outages.

Blame for the catastrophe is not confined to ERCOT.

Over the last week, seven wrongful death lawsuits have been filed in Houston courts against CenterPoint Energy, the utility that operates the city’s power lines and supplies natural gas to homes, with families claiming their loved ones froze to death because their power was shut off.

Biden, 78, often speaks of the tragedies he says have taught him to be strong in the face of disasters.

His first wife and his 1-year-old daughter were killed in a car wreck in 1972, and his son Beau Biden died from brain cancer in 2015.

He will try to raise the spirits of Houstonians and Texans by praising them for their “incredible resilience” in the face of Uri, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said.