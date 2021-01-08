Biden: Trump ‘Exceeded Even My Worst Notions’

In a scathing speech, President-elect Joe Biden called President Donald Trump an embarrassment, unfit for office and said he was glad the current president will not attend the inauguration.

President-elect Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

(CN) — President-elect Joe Biden said Friday he’s glad President Donald Trump will not attend his impending inauguration and called Trump “an embarrassment for the country.”

He also declined the opportunity to dissuade Congress from pursuing impeachment.

“He has exceeded even my worst notions about him,” Biden said of Trump. “He has been an embarrassment to this country and is not worthy of the office.”

The president-elect said Wednesday’s attack on the U.S. Capitol by a mob of Trump supporters — who were fed a steady stream of lies about the results of the U.S. election — laid bare Trump’s character deficits and lack of leadership.

“What this president has done is rip the Band-aid off and let the country know who he is and what he is about,” Biden said.

He said he has had multiple conversations with Republican leaders in the Senate, and they have expressed their dismay and disdain for the events that transpired this week a Trump rally Wednesday morning that for all intents and purposes riled up the mob.

Biden said the bipartisan rebuke of Trump will make his efforts to unify the country easier, but there are signs Republican repudiation of Trump may not be as comprehensive and thorough.

Ronna McDaniel was elected to lead the Republican National Convention, a huge Trump ally that indicates the president may continue to influence and even lead the Republican party despite thorough electoral defeats in November and in Georgia this week.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy called on Biden to stave off impeachment, saying the country needed to heal and come together. But his statement comes just two days after he participated in disseminating the falsehoods concocted by Trump and his allies regarding the integrity of the election.

Democratic House leaders continue to call for Trump’s ouster, saying his behavior in instigating the Capitol riot was so extreme that immediate accountability should be pursued. Some Republicans, including Senator Ben Sasse of Nebraska, have indicated there might be a bipartisan appetite for such a move.

Biden compared Wednesday’s violence to 9/11, the bombing of the Capitol building in 1971 by the Weather Underground and other terrorist incidents.

“The only difference is this occurred with the active encouragement of a sitting president of the United States,” Biden said.

Biden, who expressed an unusually high amount of disgust for Trump throughout the press conference, said he was glad Trump had decided to skip Inauguration Day — slated to occur in 12 days.

“It’s one of the few things he and I agree on,” he said.