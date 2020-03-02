Biden Tells Texas Voters His Campaign Is ‘Very Much Alive’

HOUSTON (CN) – Former Vice President Joe Biden held a rally at a historic black college in Houston on Monday, reinforcing his ties to a core constituency that revived his campaign ahead of crucial Super Tuesday primary elections.

Texas Southern University, founded in 1927, has 10,000 students and an endowment of $59 million. Its 150-acre campus is within blocks of the University of Houston’s main 667-acre campus, which has more than 40,000 students and an endowment of $959 million.

Ringed by supporters in the atrium of a TSU science building, Biden stepped to the microphone as his former boss President Barack Obama’s voice played on speakers.

Obama said Biden had worked to reduce gun violence, fought to make college more affordable and championed legislation to protect women from violence while representing Delaware in the U.S. Senate from 1973 to 2009 and as Obama’s vice president from 2009 until early 2017.

“Joe’s candid honest counsel made me a better president and a better commander in chief. All of this makes him the finest vice president we have ever seen. The best part is he’s nowhere close to finished,” Obama said.

Biden opened with a hunk of red meat.

“Everybody forgets why [historically black universities] came about in the first place. You weren’t allowed to go to other universities, you don’t have endowments of other universities. I’m going to fund HBU’s by $80 billion,” he said.

“This will put you in a position to be able to compete because as everybody knows, you can do anything as well as anyone in the nation, you just need the wherewithal to compete,” he added.

With his campaign ailing after poor showings in the Democratic presidential caucuses and primaries in Iowa, New Hampshire and Nevada, Biden won nearly 50% of the vote in South Carolina on Saturday, putting him just six delegate votes behind front-runner Bernie Sanders.

Biden is also likely to receive a boost Tuesday from would-be supporters of Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar and former South Bend, Indiana mayor Pete Buttigieg, who both ended their campaigns recently.

Outside of a Dallas restaurant Monday night with Biden by his side, Buttigieg emphasized the importance of supporting Biden in a strongly worded endorsement.

“When I ran for president, we made it clear that the whole idea was about rallying the country together to defeat Donald Trump,” Buttigieg said. “It is in the name of that very same goal that I am delighted to endorse and support Joe Biden for president.”

After, Biden thanked Buttigieg in a speech that visibly moved the former mayor.

“He reminds me of my son, Beau,” Biden said, referring to his oldest son who died of cancer in 2015 at the age of 46. “It’s the highest compliment I can give any man or woman. Like Beau, he has a backbone like a ramrod.”

Biden indicated that if he wins the nomination and the presidency, that he will ask Buttigieg to join in his administration.

On Super Tuesday, 1,357 delegates will be awarded — more than two-thirds of the 1,991 needed to win a majority of the 3,979 delegates in play for the whole nominating contest.

Biden said he won the South Carolina primary because he increased turnout among African-Americans in the Palmetto State by 160,000 compared to Obama’s first run for the presidency in 2008.

“Just a few days ago the pundits declared my campaign dead,” he said. “But I’m going to have something to say about it. As I stand here today because of minority communities I am very much alive.”

“I think we’re going to do well here in Texas and when we do, we’re on our way to defeating Donald Trump,” he continued.

For his campaign to stay viable, Biden must do well in California and Texas, the two most lucrative states with 415 and 228 pledged delegates up for grabs, respectively.

“Most Americans don’t want a promise of revolution, they want a guarantee of results,” Biden said in a swipe at Sanders’ “Our Revolution” campaign motto.

The former vice president spoke for 20 minutes in Houston before heading for events in Dallas.

Tori Cole, a 34-year-old IT consultant, said she has supported Biden since he launched his campaign and did not lose confidence in him despite his disappointing results in the early state contests.

“I knew he would bounce back once he got down to the South,” she said.

She said she supports Biden’s plans to expand the Affordable Care Act and give people a public option to enroll in a Medicare plan, and she doesn’t believe Sanders’ Medicare for All plan would work.

“I definitely don’t believe Bernie can deliver on Medicare for All, even with a Democratic Senate and House, as well as all the other free social programs he wants to deliver. I just don’t think it’s going to happen, it requires too much budget,” she said.

But Ayman Abdullah-Smoot, a 24-year-old TSU math major, said he voted for Sanders in the 2016 Democratic presidential primaries and he’s still backing the U.S. senator from Vermont.

“I know that Biden has claimed he’s supportive of the civil rights movement but that’s been disputed. … Having seen video and photos of Sanders in the civil rights movement that shows his consistency with civil rights is just as strong with his consistency with everything else he’s advocating for,” he said.

Jason Schwartz, 27, said he was in Houston visiting his sister from the Cincinnati area. He said growing up in Washington, D.C. gave him a taste for politics and he went to see Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren last Saturday at a campaign rally in Houston.

“I don’t think Biden has a good shot in Texas,” Schwartz said. He said he thinks Sanders will win the most delegates in the state.

“Bernie can be really divisive. But I think he’s the only one with a solid grassroots following. Since he’s got a different strategy, he’s activating people who are unactivated,” Schwartz said. “Younger voters and people in more rural communities, especially in manufacturing areas of Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin.”

Schwartz opened up the website Reddit, an online platform frequented by millennials and younger generations that functions like a message board where users anonymously post links and discuss politics, news and movies among dozens of other topics in chat groups called “subreddits.”

“You go to Reddit, Sanders has 475,000 supporters on Reddit, and Biden has barely even 5,000,” Schwartz said.