Biden Sweeping Southern States on Super Tuesday

(CN) – Seemingly using the momentum gathered in his sweep of Saturday’s South Carolina primary, former Vice President Joe Biden gathered up victories across the rest of the Southern states in play on Super Tuesday, early projections show.

Minutes after polls closed in Alabama, the Associated Press called the Democratic primary there for Biden. At 9 p.m. Central time, The New York Times called Arkansas for the former vice president, who is also projected to win in Oklahoma.

Despite some polls scheduled to stay open an extra three hours around Nashville, Tennessee, the Associated Press called the state for Biden at 8:30 p.m.

Meanwhile in Texas, the lion’s share of the delegates of the South – 228 – the race leaned toward Senator Bernie Sanders.

Election day in the South was not without its challenges.

In the Nashville area, some Tennessee voters cast ballots Tuesday at precincts that were keeping election machines running off generators because that morning’s lethal tornadoes knocked out power at several polling locations.

Some voters in Texas near an air force base quarantining individuals suspected of having the coronavirus were urged by county officials to take precautions while out at polling places Tuesday but no disruptions in voting took place.

Sanders led Texas as early vote totals began to trickle in with 28.4% of the vote, followed by Biden with 22.3%, Bloomberg with 18.5% and Warren with 14.2%. More than 1 million early voters cast ballots in the state’s Democratic primary, surpassing 2016 early voting totals.

Meanwhile in Tennessee, Biden edged out over the rest of the field as the evening wore on, scooping up more than 177,000 votes – about 43% – the Tennessee Office of the Secretary of State reported at about 10:00 p.m. Sanders had a little over 101,000 votes and Bloomberg sat with about 66,500 votes – 16% of the total vote. Warren trailed with 38,000 votes.

Pete Buttigieg, who dropped out of the race over the weekend, earned approximately 13,000 votes.

Sekou Franklin, a political science professor at Middle Tennessee State University said many of the southern states in play on Super Tuesday were important for Biden because it helps him overtake the gains front-runner Sanders is expected to make in places such as California.

Biden’s shortage of campaign funds prevented him from focusing on states such as Tennessee, Franklin said, while Bloomberg blanketed the state in yard signs, offices and campaign stops.

“With the Biden campaign, from what I can tell, I have seen nothing from the campaign in this particular state,” Franklin said.

Even Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar and former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg made stops in the Volunteer State before they dropped from the race and endorsed Biden the weekend before Super Tuesday.

The unofficial election night results posted by the Alabama Secretary of State reported Biden, at 9:50 p.m., had 63.5% of the vote. Thirty-one of the 67 counties in Alabama were reporting at that point.

Bloomberg had earned about 12.25% of the vote, Warren 5% and Sanders 16.5%.

Meanwhile, Republican voters in their primary cast ballots to decide the judge to sit as the first-place justice on the Alabama Supreme Court. Incumbent Justice Greg Shaw, a Republican, pulled ahead of his challenger Senator Cam Ward, who led the Alabama Senate Judiciary Committee. At the results rolled in, Shaw received 59% or 136,635 votes.

But one of the most contentious races that Alabama Republicans had to decide Tuesday was who will challenge Senator Doug Jones, a Democrat, for his seat in the Senate. The race is expected to go to a runoff that will be decided March 31.

Former Senator Jeff Sessions, seeking his old seat, earned 33% of the vote, the Alabama Secretary of State reported 45 minutes after polls closed. Former Auburn University football coach Tommy Tuberville gathered up 27.9% and Representative Bradley Byrne, who represents the state along the Gulf Coast, earned 28.9%.

This is a developing story.