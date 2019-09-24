Biden Slips Into 3-Way Tie with Warren and Sanders in New Poll

(CN) – A national poll of likely Democratic primary voters released Tuesday has former Vice President Joe Biden shedding support and settling into a statistical three-way tie with Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont.

The Emerson poll showed Biden with 25% support nationwide, down six points from August. His loss was Warren’s gain: the poll gave her 23% support, up 8% since August. Sanders meanwhile dropped two points to 22%.

The nationwide poll also has Andrew Yang taking fourth place at 8%. South Bend, Indiana, mayor Pete Buttigieg and Senator Kamala Harris of California are the only other two candidates polling over 2%, with Buttigieg at 6% and Harris at 4%.

The Democratic race for president is continues to tighten when looking at polling data for individual state primaries. According to a new Monmouth University poll, Warren currently holds a slim lead over Biden in New Hampshire, 27% to 25%. The only other candidates to crack double digits in the Granite State are Sanders at 12%, and Buttigieg at 10%.

In Nevada, however, Biden’s lead has held. A new Suffolk University/USA TODAY Network poll puts Biden at 23% support among Nevada’s voters, a four-point lead over closest rival Warren . Sanders rounds out the top three at 14%.

Meanwhile, the October debate stage will be a little more crowded. U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii crossed the participation thresholds needed to appear in the next debate for the first time since July. Gabbard joins 11 other candidates who have qualified to take part in CNN’s televised debate.