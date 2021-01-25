Biden Signs Order Pushing Federal Agencies to Buy American

The executive order focuses on strengthening existing provisions requiring federal agencies to buy products made by American workers to rejuvenate U.S. manufacturing and help spur economic recovery.

President Joe Biden signs executive orders. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

(CN) — President Joe Biden signed an executive order Monday aimed at encouraging the federal government to buy American products made by American workers.

“I don’t buy for one second that the vitality of American manufacturing is a thing of the past,” Biden said during a speech at the White House. “It must be part of the engine of American prosperity now. We’ll buy American products and support American jobs, union jobs.”

Requirements for federal agencies to spend federal taxpayer money have long been in place, but a raft of waivers and exceptions made it easy to circumvent those requirements.

Biden said his administration will no longer allow those evasions “with impunity,” requiring federal agencies to come to the White House and explain why they award waivers in certain instances.

According to the president, agencies spend $600 billion annually on procurement and he faulted the Trump administration for not taking the “Buy American” provisions seriously enough. He said $3 billion was spent on foreign contracts during the previous year, with $300 million spent on foreign engines and vehicles.

“That’s going to change on our watch,” he said. “We are going to invest in American workers, unions and American businesses up and down the supply chain.”

Biden also said he would use the considerable might of the federal government’s research and development arm to invest in a future oriented less toward fossil fuels and more toward renewable energy.

“The federal government also owns an enormous fleet of vehicles which we’re going to replace with clean electric vehicles made right here in America by American workers — creating millions of autoworker jobs,” he said.

This is a developing story.