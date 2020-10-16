Biden Significantly Outraises Trump in September

President Donald Trump boards Air Force One for a campaign rally in Sanford, Fla. Monday in Andrews Air Force Base, Md. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

(CN) — President Donald Trump’s campaign announced late Thursday that it had raised $248 million in September, falling well short of the record-breaking $383 million raised by the Biden campaign.

In a muted tweet posted soon after the president’s televised town hall meeting, Trump campaign’s communication director Tim Murtaugh announced the numbers, including that the campaign had $251 million cash on hand.

“President Trump hits final stretch with strength, resources, record & huge ground game needed to spread message and secure re-election,” he tweeted.

— Tim Murtaugh – Download the Trump 2020 app today! (@TimMurtaugh) October 16, 2020

On Wednesday, the Biden campaign announced it had raised $383 million last month, with $432 million cash on hand. That leaves the Trump campaign with a $181 million deficit in the last few weeks before the election.

Once flush with cash, Trump’s campaign has had to cut ad spending in several battleground states in recent weeks in order to stay afloat. Biden has managed to outraise the president over the past months thanks in part to numerous individual donors.

In August and September alone, the Biden campaign managed to raise three-quarters-of-a-billion dollars. They have used that money to expand TV and radio advertising in states like Georgia and Texas, once reliably red states that could flip blue on Election Day.