Biden, Sanders and Warren on Top With California and New York Voters

(CN) – Former Vice President Joe Biden, Senator Elizabeth Warren and Senator Bernie Sanders continue to stand as the top three Democratic presidential candidates based on new polling Tuesday out of California and New York.

According to an Emerson College poll, the California Democratic Primary could come down to a three-way race.

Biden and Sanders are tied with 26% support each, while Warren is close behind at 20%. Rounding out the top five are businessman Andrew Yang at 7%, while Senator Kamala Harris appears to be struggling in her home state with only 6% support.

“Senator Kamala Harris is in trouble in her home state,” said Spencer Kimball, Emerson polling director, in a statement. “If she is unable to gain momentum in Iowa or New Hampshire, come Super Tuesday she might have a similar fate to Senator Marco Rubio in 2016, when he was unable to win his home state of Florida and dropped out of the race.”

A breakdown of the poll shows that the two leading candidates draw support from entirely different demographics.

Sanders, for his part, is winning in California among voters under the age of 50, earning 34% support. Sanders is also polling strongly among Hispanic voters, drawing 36% support.

Biden, meanwhile, draws a significant portion of his support from voters over the age 50, with the poll reporting 40%. Biden also continues to experience massive support from black voters, drawing a commanding 59% support.

Across the country in another Democratic stronghold, polling in New York tells a similar story of a three-person race.

A Siena College poll released Tuesday shows that Democrats in New York favor Biden as their candidate for president, with him pulling 22% support.

Close behind are once again Warren and Sanders, with 17% and 15% support, respectively. No other Democratic candidate in the race cracks double-digit support in the state.

The poll reports, however, that roughly a third of New York voters have yet to decide on a candidate for president, making these numbers liable to change between now and the Democratic Primary in New York next year.

“Although Biden, Warren and Sanders are leading the pack among New York Democrats, more than one-third of those Democrats – more than support frontrunner Joe Biden – are still undecided,” said Steven Greenberg, a pollster for Siena College, in a statement. “We’re still more than four months until Iowa and New Hampshire Democrats vote, and seven months until New York Democrats weigh in on the Democratic presidential nomination.

On the Republican side, President Trump’s numbers in his home state continue to slide downward. Only 28% of New Yorkers say they have plans to vote for him in the 2020 election and 32% give him a positive favorability rating, his lowest numbers since the beginning of the year.