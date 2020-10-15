Biden Raises Record-Shattering $383 Million in September

(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

(CN) — Joe Biden announced Wednesday evening that his campaign along with the Democratic National Committee raised $383 million for the month of September, breaking their record of $364.5 million in August.

As the campaign enters the final three weeks before Election Day, Biden has managed to raise three-quarters-of-a-billion dollars in two months.

Biden campaign manager Jen O’Malley Dillon said the campaign now has $432 million in the bank.

That number is slightly lower from the $466 the campaign started with at the beginning of September as the campaign has begun outspending President Donald Trump’s campaign on advertising in several battleground states.

Dillon said a lot of the funds came from individuals who contributed an average $44.

“Our success has been driven by our grassroots supporters. $203 million came from online donors. We had 1.1 million new donors last month — bringing the total to 5.5 million donors throughout this campaign,” she tweeted.

The fundraising vastly overshadowed the Hillary Clinton campaign when it raised $154 in September 2016.

In a video posted on Twitter, Biden said he was thankful for the donations.

“That’s more money than I’ve ever raised in my whole life,” he said. “I’m really humbled by it.”

To every person who chipped in a few dollars last month — thank you. Because of your support, we raised an astounding $383 million. I'm incredibly humbled.



There's still more work to be done, but I wanted to share the good news with Trimicka, one of our grassroots supporters. pic.twitter.com/f9hIPT6PTW — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 15, 2020

Biden greatly benefitted from the Sept. 29 presidential debate when his campaign took in $10 million in just three hours.

Biden struggled in the money race early in the year before the Democratic primaries, but that quickly changed after grabbing resounding victories in South Carolina and on Super Tuesday. His campaign raised just $26 million for the months of January and February.

By summer, Biden had closed the gap in fundraising between his campaign and Trump’s. Biden and the Democrats led Trump’s campaign in fundraising in August, raising $364.5 million to $210 million for Trump and Republicans.

The Trump campaign and GOP have yet to release their fundraising numbers for September, though they are expected to by Oct. 20, the deadline for filing campaign finance reports.