Biden promises Kyiv air defense systems, UN debates annexation

President Joe Biden ordered the delivery of even more air defense systems to Ukraine following Moscow's severe bombardment on Monday. Meanwhile, the United Nations debated the legality of Russia's attempt to annex four Ukrainian regions.

(CN) — In the wake of Russia's massive bombing of Ukrainian cities and infrastructure on Monday, U.S. President Joe Biden approved sending Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy more air defense systems while American officials sought to exert global pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin at a United Nations General Assembly meeting.

The war in Ukraine is quickly escalating following an alleged truck bomb attack by Ukrainian agents that seriously damaged the Kerch Strait Bridge connecting Crimea with Russia.

The bridge was completed in 2018 and was viewed as a major show of Russian commitment to Crimea, a peninsula that Putin annexed in 2014 following a Western-backed insurrection that toppled the government of pro-Russian Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych.

Today's total war in Ukraine has its roots in those 2014 events. Yanukovych was elected fairly, but he caused widespread anger in parts of Ukraine for scrapping a deal to bring the country closer to the European Union. He was driven from office following violent protests. After a vehemently pro-Western and pro-NATO government was installed in Kyiv, Putin ordered his troops to seize control of Crimea, a peninsula with a majority of Russian speakers and ethnic Russians. Critically, the peninsula is also home to Russia's Black Sea Fleet.

The hit on the Kerch Bridge hurts Russia's war efforts because the bridge serves as a main artery for military supplies.

Putin declared the attack an “act of terrorism” and on Monday launched a furious barrage of rockets and war drones at Ukrainian cities, commander centers and power plants. Power was knocked out in many parts of Ukraine and attacks even struck administrative parts in the city center of Kyiv, the Ukrainian capital.

In response, Biden said the United States will furnish Zelenskyy's military with more air defense systems to give Ukraine greater capacity to shoot down future rocket attacks. Meanwhile, the U.S. is pushing to get the United Nations General Assembly to condemn Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The debate at the U.N. chamber in New York City will be a moment of clarity because it will show the willingness by non-Western states, such as China and India, to take sides in a conflict with global ramifications.

In Ukraine, work continued Tuesday to patch up the severe damage caused by Russian bombs and bring back the country's power grid. Moscow was able to deliver crippling hits to large power plants across Ukraine, prompting Zelenskyy to demand from the West more air defense systems. Ukraine said it shot down about half of the more than 80 rockets Russia fired.

This is a developing story ….

Courthouse News reporter Cain Burdeau is based in the European Union.