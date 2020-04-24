Biden Predicts Trump Will Try to Postpone US Election

WASHINGTON (AFP) — Joe Biden has predicted that President Trump will try to postpone the country’s November election in an attempt to win.

“Mark my words, I think he is gonna try to kick back the election somehow, come up with some rationale why it can’t be held,” Biden said during an online fundraiser Thursday.

The 77-year-old former vice president said it is “the only way he thinks he can possibly win.”

Six months before voters head to the polls, Trump’s mind is already in election mode. But with a pandemic raging and job losses climbing to 26.4 million on Thursday, Trump’s path to victory may be harder than he anticipated.

Biden, highlighting Trump’s recent threat to veto emergency funding for the Post Office, said it was an example of the president’s intention to “do all he can to make it very hard for people to vote.”

While mail-in voting and absentee ballots could help limit voters spreading the coronavirus, Trump claims they create the potential for fraud.

Dozens of states have postponed their primary races, which will officially determine who will be the presidential nominee, though Biden is the only real Democratic candidate left.

The 73-year-old Trump has been criticized for turning his daily White House coronavirus briefings into campaign events, rallying his base and taking swipes at his critics such as Biden, who is sheltering at home.

“We have a sleepy guy in a basement of a house that the press is giving a free pass to, who doesn’t want to do debates because of Covid,” Trump said during the Thursday briefing.

© Agence France-Presse